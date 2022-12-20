CKN Widows Foundation Empowers 20 Beneficiaries In Umungwa Obowo , Imo State

Published:

The sixth edition of CKN Widows Foundation Empowerment Programme kicked off at the weekend with 20 beneficiaries drawn from seven communities in Umungwa Obowo, Imo State the hometown of the Founder of the Foundation Chris Kehinde Nwandu

The event was conducted under the supervision of the President General of Umungwa Community Dr Chinedu Nwokorie

The beneficiaries were selected by their wards Chairmen

This year's edition is the third in successive years in the community

The President General Dr Chinedu Nwokorie thanked the donor for his magnanimity while calling others indigenes of the community to emulate his kind gesture

Chris Kehinde Nwandu pledged to make the event a continuous while pledging his unflinching support for the community especially the paramount ruler of Umungwa autonomous Community Eze Okafor and his cabinet

He thanked all the donors for their support over the years

The second leg of the empowerment programme will be held in Lagos this week

