CBN Directs Banks To Load Only N200 In ATM From Jan 9

The Central Bank Of Nigeria, has imposed fresh cash withdrawal limits on individuals and organisations.

According to a new memo to banks issued on Tuesday and signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna .B. Mustafa, individuals will only be able to withdraw N100,000 per week ( from over the counter, Point of Sale Machines or the Automated Teller Machines), while organisation can access N500,000 per week.





Banks have also been directed to load only N200 and lower denominations in to their ATM.

