Buhari Meets President Biden In USA

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the United States President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Photos shared by the Presidency show Buhari in a meeting with Biden and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leader’s Summit.

Buhari departed from Abuja on Sunday to join other African leaders for the summit aimed at rebooting US relations on the continent in Washington DC.

The US-Africa summit, which began in 2014, is the biggest international gathering in Washington since the COVID-19 pandemic and the most substantial commitment by a US administration to boosting its influence in Africa for almost a decade.

The summit, according to the US government, “will demonstrate the US enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared priorities.”

