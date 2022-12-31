Saturday, 31 December 2022

Buhari Confirms Dauda Biu As FRSC Corps Marshal

Published: December 31, 2022


 

 President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the following new appointments Mr. Dauda Ali Biu as the corp Marshal Federal Road Safety  Commission ,FRSC, for an initial term of four (4) years.


Also approved is the renewal of appointment for Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye as the Director General National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)for a final term of five (5)years.


President Buhari also renewed the appointment of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director-General

National Lottery Regulatory Commission  for a final term of four (4)years.


Others are  Bello Sani Gwarzo

Hadejia Jama’are as the Executive Director , River Basin Development Authority for a final term of three (3) years


Adewale Adeoye , Executive Director (Engineering) Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority



