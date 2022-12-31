Buhari Confirms Dauda Biu As FRSC Corps Marshal

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the following new appointments Mr. Dauda Ali Biu as the corp Marshal Federal Road Safety Commission ,FRSC, for an initial term of four (4) years.





Also approved is the renewal of appointment for Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye as the Director General National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)for a final term of five (5)years.





President Buhari also renewed the appointment of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director-General

National Lottery Regulatory Commission for a final term of four (4)years.





Others are Bello Sani Gwarzo

Hadejia Jama’are as the Executive Director , River Basin Development Authority for a final term of three (3) years





Adewale Adeoye , Executive Director (Engineering) Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority





