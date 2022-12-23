Buhari Appoints Katsina Born Funtua MD NIGCOMSAT

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engineer Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua as the new Managing Director of Nigeria Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

The appointment of Engineer Funtua as the new MD of NIGCOMSAT follows the retirement of the erstwhile Managing Director, Dr Abimbola Alale.

Born on 24th November 1966, Funtua is an indigene of Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering, PGDM, MBA, a Professional Diploma in Education and a PhD in Environmental and Sustainable Development Management in view, at the University of Port Harcourt.

Before this appointment, he was Director, health community affairs, safety and environment with BUA Cement Plc, and has served in various capacities including Health and Safety Manager, Country HSE Manager and Regional Manager for Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development at Lafarge Africa Plc.

He was also Group Head, Environment and Community Affairs at Dangote Cement Plc among others.

According to a statement released by Uwa Suleiman (Mrs), Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, Funtua has thirty years of professional experience.

According to the statement, his expertise is in manufacturing, process engineering, health, production, safety and environmental management, communications and various other fields, and he is also a Chartered Environmentalist at the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, and the Professional Leadership Practitioners Institute.

Funtua is a Registered Engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), a member of numerous professional bodies and institutes. Engineer Tukur is an author and is married with children.

NIGCOMSAT falls under the purview of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Share This