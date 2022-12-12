Breaking : INEC Speaks On Monday Bombing Of Imo State Zonal Office ( Pictures From Scene )

Published:

The National Electoral Commission has issued a press statement on the bombing of its Imo State Headquarters on Monday by gunmen

The Spokesman of INEC Festus Okoye said sensitive materials meant for the 2023 election were not affected.

According to him no casualty was recorded

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters along Owerri Port Harcourt road in Imo State came under heavy bombardment by gunmen in the early hours of Monday.





The gunmen threw grenades through the commission's fence, destroying several offices and vehicles parked in the premises.





However, the police stationed at the INEC office engaged the gunmen in a heavy shootout , leaving three of the gunmen wearing charms and Biafra camouflages dead.





INEC public relations officer, Dr. Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji confirmed the attack to The Nation.

Share This