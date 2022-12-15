Breaking : Gospel Act Sammie Okposo Buried In Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

The remains of gospel singer Sammie Okposo was today laid to rest in Lagos

On hand to witness the burial were his friends , family members and relatives.

Sammie who died few days ago of an undisclosed illness was 51 years as at the time of his death

He was buried at a private cemetery at Ikoyi after a Church service

Dr Flourish Peters the Lead Pastor at The L.O.G.I.C (Love Of God In Christ) Church and Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock ministered at the service

A line up of activities were held in his honor

He is survived by his wife and relatives

Sammie Okposo came to limelight after the release of his popular song welu welu

Pictures & videos courtesy Segun Arinze





