Breaking : Akwa Ibom YPP Guber Candidate, Bassey Albert Bags 42 Years Imprisonment For Corruption

Serving Senator and the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bassey Albert Akpan, has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for corruption.





A Federal High Court in Uyo, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced Mr Albert popularly called OBA who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





He has been taken to Ikot Ekpene prisons, Akwa Ibom State to serve his prison term.





Mr Albert, a serving senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, was accused of receiving bribes of 12 cars worth N254 million from an oil marketer, Olajide Omokore, during his (Albert’s) tenure (2010 – 2014) as commissioner for finance in Akwa Ibom State.





The convicted senator was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, the ruling party in the state, before he defected months ago to the YPP, where he secured the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election.





