Bayelsa APC Youth Leader Questions Paternity Of His Son

"They will sleep with your wife and still k!ll you"

Oroufagha Emomotimi, a youth leader and former Assistant Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor Ward 12, Bayelsa State, has said he is determined to know if he is the biological father of a son he shares with his wife.

Oroufagha and his wife, Evang. (Dr.) Mrs. Emomotimi Benedicta, got married two years ago and welcomed their first child late last year.

Emomotimi went on a rant from Monday to Tuesday, December 6, 2022, accusing certain family members and friends of betraying him.

"They will sleep with your wife and still k!ll you.

That's the world we are in. Be careful," he wrote.

"If there are people who still seek truth, join me in my bid to unravel the truth behind my son's paternity."

"I have said it countless times. If the tests turns out that I was wrong, I am ready to serve the jail term, if they so desire. All I want is, let truth and justice prevail."

