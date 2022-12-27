Artiste, Jaywon, Robbed At US Hotel

Published:

Nigerian artiste, Jaywon, has been robbed of his luggage and other items at his hotel in the United States of America.

Sharing a video via his Instagram account on Sunday, the singer said, he came back to his hotel room after a studio session to find his valuables missing.

He said, "Left my hotel today #hiltonbaltimore to the studio only to come back and I couldn’t find my luggage, my carry on bag with my laptop. My gold chain, clothes, shoes, slides are gone. Someone emptied my suite #hiltonbaltimoreinnerharbor this wasn’t the Christmas.”

