Ajah Shooting: Police Arrests Killer Officer

The police in Lagos state have arrested and detained one of its officers for shooting a civilian identified as Gafaru Buraimoh, dead at Happy Land Estate, Ajah today December 7.





An eyewitness who shared videos from the scene said the young man k!lled was out to get fuel when he was gunned down.

The cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained. She also shared a video sowing police officers in patrol vans and said they were firing teargas at people who were protesting the killing of the young man.





A statement released by the state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.





