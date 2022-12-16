16 Year Old Girl Defilement: Wife Testifies Against Doctor At Lagos Court

Published:

The wife of a Lagos medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, who was accused of rape has told the court how he allegedly gave her sleeping pills in the night to be free to allegedly rape her 16-year-old niece.





Aderemi Faleye spoke before the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday, December 19, 2022.





Olaleye is facing two-count charge of defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration. The alleged rape victim, turned 18 years old in March.

The managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation was arraigned by the Lagos State government in November 30, 2022.





He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him. He was granted a bail of N50m with two sureties in like sum afterward.





Olaleye was remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.





The witness and the defendant have been married for 11 years. They have two children together – a 10-year-old and a seven-year-old.





Mrs Olaleye, a real estate entrepreneur, told the court that her husband gave her “junior aspirin” and Phenergan every night.





“My lord, Femi, most nights, gives me a small tablet. When I looked at this incident, I wept. How was this incident going on in my home and I did not know?," she said.





"Femi gives me medication every night and he claims that it is junior aspirin that will avert blood clots because I’m turning 50 years old soon. My lord, maybe a medical examination should be conducted on me. I want to believe that I slept my way through all his atrocities. Sometimes, he also gives me Phenergan, he will say I work so hard that Phenergan will help me relax my nerves."





The niece (name withheld) came to live with the family in December 2019, when she was 15 years old after her guardian, who was also Mrs Olaleye’s mother, d!ed.





According to the witness, her husband raped her niece from March 2020 to November 2021 at their Maryland residence in Lagos.





"Femi has been s3xually abusing her, He introduced her to pornography…and graduated to oral s3x,” she said.





She also explained how during oral s3x, he “released in her mouth.”

