Why I Burnt My Three Stepchildren To Death...Accused

Published:

A 64 -year-old man, Joseph Ojo, who set his five stepchildren ablaze said he carried out the action because the victims joined their mother to allegedly beat him during a misunderstanding.





Ojo had set ablaze the children at his residence in Fagun crescent area of Ondo town, in Ondo State on Saturday November 5.





One of the children was burnt to death in the inferno while two others passed away at the hospital.





Speaking during his parade at the State Police headquarters in Akure on Wednesday, November 9, the suspect claimed his wife instigated her five children against him after giving her N600 to prepare food for him and the family.





Ojo alleged that his wife usually starved him of food, even when he provided money for her to cook for him and the family.





This led to a misunderstanding between them, while the children allegedly took turns attacking him.





Ojo said he was not happy with the development and had to look for fuel in his sawer machine, which he poured in the children’s room before setting them ablaze.





The suspect said he has been married to four women and has 10 children, adding that the mother of the victims was his fourth wife





He said two of his wives left him after a misunderstanding while the other one died some years ago.





"I am 64 years old. I have married four wives. I did not strangulate my first wife. I have 10 children from different women" he said





"The one I married last if I give her money and she buys food, she does not give me food. She does not wash my clothes. She always fights me, despite giving me money.





“We have been together for two years. She and her children used to fight and beat me. They are always fighting. She will not fetch water for me. She fights the whole street. She always fights me alongside her children. They always beat me.





“We fought the day I set the children ablaze. We did not use to quarrel over sex. Everybody in the street knows the children used to beat me. We fought the night I set them ablaze.”





Three of the step children d!ed due to the injuries sustained from the burns while two others are on danger list.





Ojo kept his 18-month twins in another room before setting the five step-children on fire.

Share This