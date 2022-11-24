Why Atiku , Obi , Tinubu Won't Debate Me ...Sowore

Published:

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress for the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday, challenged his counterparts in other parties to a debate to discuss ideas on how to move Nigeria forward.

Sowore, who spoke when he appeared on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, said his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party; Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively, would not show up at a debate with him if they were invited.

Sowore, thereby, challenged the trio to a debate.

“Bring me and Obi to discuss our ideas on your show, I guarantee that he would not come,” he said

“I know the other two people will not show up – Tinubu and Atiku dare not show up … They should be afraid because anybody who has got no idea should be afraid,” Sowore said.

Sowore also said the media should push people with ideas, alleging that some candidates were being pushed by the media in the name of “front liners.”

Sowore said, “In my course of doing media recently…the little media attention we got, I found some very fantastic presidential candidates who have better ideas than the people you (the media) keep pushing in front of the public.





“The media needs to stop doing that; you need to put people who have great ideas of how to make the country work in front of the people. Let them keep repeating these ideas until everybody is hearing them, and not people who don’t talk or when they talk, you can’t even hear them, or are not audible enough or not clear enough, and you say they’re front liners. How can they be front liners when they don’t have frontline ideas?6

