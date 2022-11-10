What I Told Wike And Co During Visit....Bauchi Governor

Published:

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has pledged to continue work together with relevant stakeholders and leadership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure unity, progress and success of the Party in the forthcoming election and beyond.

Mohammed made this known today while interacting with newsmen shortly after meeting with the G-5 Governors of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike who were in Bauchi to show solidarity to him on his reelection bid.





According to Mohammed, the People's Democratic Party under his watch in Bauchi has provided curative measures to situations, adding that he will continue to work towards fulfilling his campaign promises in addition to supporting all candidates under the platform of the Party in the forthcoming election.





He added that his meeting with the national leadership of the Party and Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday has discussed extensively, ways and modalities to winning the forthcoming election and strengthening unity among candidates, leadership and members of the PDP.





While commending the G-5 for the solidarity, Mohammed said the PDP will salvage Nigerians from the division and hardship caused by the negligence of the present administration, calling on Nigerians to vote for the Party for more developmental projects aimed at upgrading the living standard of citizens.





Earlier speaking on behalf of the delegation, Governor Nyesom Wike said their visit to Bauchi is part of their commitment to showing solidarity to their colleague on his reelection bid, adding that the G-5 welcomes reconciliation to ensure fairness and justice.









