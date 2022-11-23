U.S Govt Intercepts World’s Most Damaging Snail Inside Bag Of Nigerian Traveler

Published:

A slow and slimy Giant African Snail has been intercepted by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA.





According to a press release on the CBP’s website, the snail was found on November 8 courtesy an alert raised by a security dog - CBP Beagle “MOX” - to a traveler’s bag after arriving on a flight from Nigeria.





It is reported that apart from the live Giant African Snail, prohibited items such as goat meat, cow skins, melon seeds, and vegetables were found in the traveling bag.





According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Giant African Snail (GAS), is one of the most damaging snails in the world because it consumes at least 500 types of plants.





It is said that it thre@tens U.S. agricultural resources and causes extensive d@mage to tropical and sub-tropical environments. The highly invasive Giant African Snail also poses a serious health risk to humans because it carries a parasitic nematode that can lead to meningitis.

Share This