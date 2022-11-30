Undergraduate Remanded In Prison For " Insulting " Aisha Buhari On Twitter

Published:

Aminu Muhammad, a student of Federal University Dutse (FUD), has been remanded in prison over what he wrote about Aisha Buhari.





Aminu Mohammed, who was recently arrested by security operatives for allegedly criticising the Wife of the President Aisha Buhari, has been arraigned by the police.





Recall that Aminu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, was picked up by security operatives for commenting on Aisha’s weight.





It was gathered that Aminu’s arraignment occurred on Tuesday before the FCT High Court No. 14.





According to his uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, the police did not notify the family about the arraignment.





“It’s clearly a secret arraignment because they did not inform us. We are very concerned about his situation. He will sit for his final exam on December 5,” Baba-Azare said..





Mohammed posted a tweet that reads in Hausa, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi,” along with a picture of Aisha Buhari. “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full,” the tweet simply reads.

