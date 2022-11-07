Thousands Of Supporters Storm Ehima Streets As APC Unveils Senatorial, Rep, Assembly Candidates

Published:

Thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State trooped out on the streets of Ehima for a solidarity walk for all APC candidates, from Presidential to state house of assembly.





The supporters, who were chanting various solidarity songs, took off from Obangede junction and ended the solidarity walk at Ikuehi, where party members and their huge crowd of supporters pledged their support for the APC government at the centre and for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.





The Kogi indigenes said in all the years of the existence of the state, no Governor had impacted so positively on critical sectors as Governor Bello had done.





At Ikuehi, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, .Ozigi Salami Deedat, addressed the crowd, commending them for showing love to the party and assuring them of sustained developmental achievements of the Alhaji Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi State, Kogi Central and Ihima district.





He called on the people of Ihima to vote for all the party's candidates, from president to state assembly, noting that the tumultuous crowd had shown that the people were truly happy with the achievements of the government and not listening to concocted stories.





The Okehi Local Government Chairman, Abdulrahim Ohiare, who was present at the rally, assured the crowd of supporters of more of the current interventions.





He urged them to come out on election day and vote for APC candidates in all positions, adding that the coming of the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would usher in nothing but prosperity.





The House of Assembly member representing Okehi State Constituency, Hon Muktar Bajeh, also commended the supporters for their show of love and support.





The highlight of the walk was the presentation of Hon Sadiq Abubakar Ohere for Senate; Hon Idris Ozi Shaibu for House of Representatives (Adavi/Okehi constituency); and Hassan Otokiti, House of Assembly, Okehi State Constituency.

