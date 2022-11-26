The Church Did Not Show Sammie Okposo Love...Comedian Warri Aproko

Published:

A comedian that goes by the stage name , Warri Aproko has accused the body of Christ ( Churches) for not showing enough love while he was alive

The young man made this post on his verified page

THE CHURCH NO SHOW LOVE TO SAMMIE OKPOSO





Since the news of Sammie Okposo death broke out we don dey see different beautiful tributes from many people especially pastors and his fellow gospel music ministers but I make bold to say the church killed Sammie okposo.





Here was a godly man f!ght!ng the battle of childlessness at 51 and along the line he made a mistake of getting another woman pregnant and openly came out to confess his sin to the world and said he was stepping down from ministering until he is fully restored, instead of the church to rally round him and provide a shoulder for him to kneel on in his moment of trial, the church rejected, castigated, demonized and abandoned him..... The same church he has known and used his gift to bless all his life.





Meanwhile, many pastors dey commit even worst sins but them dey use their money and influence cover up their orukuruku and the same church go provide cover their sin.





Na this country we dey wey one popular musician wife accuse one popular pastor of rape and women even go protest for the pastor church for him to step down until the conclusion of the investigation but the pastor use police chase them comot from his church.





Na this same country Naim plenty women for don accuse apostle wire wire of doking them but anytime we talk about the matter, his followers go report our page and that yeye mark Nssukabread go bring am down.





If to say the church support Sammie Okposo the way the world dey support Circular musicians he for still dey alive afterall "na doke he doke, him no keel person" abi Tuface, Davido and many other Circular artists never born children full everywhere from different women and their music still dey sell and their diary still dey fully booked with shows so tell me why the church no go continue to lose talents to the world?





Where is the love that Jesus preached about?

Hypocrisy has taken over the church of christ.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Share This