Sylvester Stallone Gives Sad Update On Actor Bruce Willis's Condition

Sylvester Stallone has given an update on Bruce Willis's health following the news the Die Hard actor would be 'stepping away' from acting earlier this year.

Willis's family recently confirmed he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a devastating brain condition that can lead to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

A statement posted by his loved ones on social media at the time read: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Now, Stallone has provided a small update on Willis's health, and unfortunately it is not the positive news many fans had hoped for.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone said: "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he’s been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."

When Willis's diagnosis was made public back in March, Stallone took to social media to wish his old friend well.

Alongside some pictures of Willis, Stallone wrote: "We go back a long way. Praying for the best for you and your wonderful family."

The pair have shared a strong bond for many years, cementing their friendship while filming The Expendables franchise.

However, when Willis did not return to reprise the role of Mr Church in the third instalment, Stallone made a cheeky dig at co-star, tweeting: "Willis out … Harrison Ford in! Great news! Been waiting years for this," he said.

Stallone took to social media to discuss Willis' departure for Harrison Ford.

When a fan asked whether the pair had experienced a major fallout, Stallone responded: "It’s nothing personal. It’s not like it got personal, and I’m sorry it did sound that way. But it was just actors talking, and things move on.

"I think Bruce Willis is a great guy, and he does fantastically entertaining films."

