SUMAS’ Host Communities Pour Encomiums oOn Gov. Ugwuanyi , Back Governor’s Senatorial Bid

Indigenes of the four communities in Enugu State that make up Igbo-Eno where the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) is sited, namely Orba, Imilike, Ovoko and Iheaka, on Tuesday, showered encomiums on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his sterling vision in siting the medical university on their land, describing the governor as a great achiever.





The people expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for bringing socio-economic development to the communities through the establishment of the SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, disclosing that they are happy and fulfilled that they donated their land for the massive project.





The SUMAS’ host communities made the commendation when representatives of their indigenes jointly paid a thank you visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu.





Led by the traditional rulers of the four communities of Igbo-Eno, namely HRH Igwe Melitus Agbo, HRH Igwe Dr. Emmanuel Ukwueze, HRH Igwe Greg Ugwu and HRH Igwe S.J.C Onah, the Presidents General of the town unions, representatives of the land owners and stakeholders of the communities, including the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, and Chairmen of Udenu and Igbo-Eze South local government areas, Hon. Solomon Onah and Hon. Vitus Okechi respectively, the people said that they are highly delighted that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration utilised the land they donated for the medical university effectively and timeously in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges.





They added that Gov. Ugwuanyi through the establishment of the SUMAS, has not only brought massive development to the host communities but has also built human beings who will benefit from employment opportunities and flourishing business activities within and outside the school environment.





The host communities stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has written his name in gold through the establishment of the medical university and will be remembered from generation to generation for the legacy which is second to the one bequeathed to the people of Nsukka zone and beyond by the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who attracted the famous University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to the area.





They, therefore, assured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their maximum support and votes to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressing confidence that the governor will do more for the district and the state in the Senate.





Speaking, the traditional ruler of Ulunya Ovoko Autonomous Community, HRH Igwe Dr. Emmanuel Ukwueze, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “the people of Igbo-Eno, Nsukka zone and Enugu State will continue to remember you even when our zone will produce another governor, for building schools, young persons and us the elders and Igwes.”





Igwe Ukwueze, who listed the inherent benefits of the medical university to the host communities, prayed God to continue to bless and uplift the governor to greater heights, saying: “Anytime we come across the site (SUMAS), we will always remember that the project was built by Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. God will always remember your good works and bless you.”





Speaking on behalf of the land owners, Ichie Matthew Agbo applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the landmark project, stating that the medical university is a dream come true.





He pointed out that “we, the land owners of Igbo-Eno never knew that a day will come when a school and a hospital of this kind will be built on our land”, adding: “Your Excellency, the people of Nsukka zone and Igbo-Eno, in generations to come, will never forget this because nothing develops a community like school and hospital. We are grateful, we can’t thank you enough.”





Revealing that some of the community leaders earlier resisted the donation of land for the establishment of the medical university and hospital, the President General (PG) of Imilike Enu Town Union, Sir Patrick Ozioko, said that “we refused and wanted to fight it not knowing that it was a good thing that was coming our way.”





According to him, “Now, there is nobody from Igbo-Eno who will go there (site) without saying thank God and asking for His blessing on you (Ugwuanyi).





“Anybody from Igbo-Eno now knows that your name will never die in our zone. For the Senate position we are talking about, you are already there. We are all going to vote for you.”





Other prominent indigenes of Igbo-Eno who spoke at the event, namely the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Prof. Okwueze; the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune; Special Adviser to the Governor/Focal Person, World Bank, Uche Nnadi; Chairman, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Hon. Vitus Okechi; State Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha; PDP Zonal Secretary, South East Zone, Chief James Ugwu; former Chairman, Udenu LGA, Hon. Frank Ugwu; and the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Charles Mbah, all expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the SUMAS in Igbo-Eno and the massive development projects at the site, as well as his visionary leadership and other legacy projects across the state, reassuring the governor of the unalloyed solidarity and support of the people of the host communities and beyond to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly come 2023.









