Published:

American rapper, Kirshnik Ball popularly known as Takeoff, a member of the hip hop trio, ‘Migos’ which includes Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead while playing a dice game at a bowling alley in Houston.





According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at the bowling alley when an altercation broke out, someone started shooting and a bullet hit Takeoff.





The fatal incident happened early Tuesday morning and he was pronounced dead on the scene.





