The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University ( KWASU) Professor Akanbi is dead.

The Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria died in Ilorin on Sunday

He will be buried on Monday 21st November, 2022 at his Ilorin country home

He is the son of renowned jurist Justice Akanbi rtd

Many of his friends including Ebun Adegboruwa SAN have taken to social media to eulogize him

