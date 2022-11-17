Thursday, 17 November 2022

Police Seeks Relatives Botched Abductee In Lagos

Published: November 17, 2022


 

This young man was rescued as he was about to be abducted in Lagos 


He is under treatment and is still incoherent.


 From the little he could mutter, he was abducted in Jakande, Ikotun area on Sunday, November 13, 2022. 


He gave his name as Emmanuel Timilehin Adeleke. 


CKN NEWS learnt he keeps giving different names and addresses of his parents. His age is put between 11 and 14 years 


Any information that would assist in locating and identifying his parents/guardians would be appreciated according to the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Lagos State Command Benjamin Hundeyin 



