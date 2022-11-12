Police Foils Bullion Van Robbery In Anambra

Published:

Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have attacked a bullion van in Ufuma in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.



It was gathered that the incident happened late on Thursday as the bullion van was conveying cash to an undisclosed location.



The assailants were said to have trailed the bullion van and the security agents accompanying it to the rural community of Ufuma, and opened fire on the occupants.



An eyewitness told City Round, “It happened on Thursday at about 5pm, and there was heavy shooting in the area. The residents of the community fled, while security agents attached to the bullion van battled the armed robbers.

The police were able to stop them from succeeding.”

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the event happened at about 4pm, stating that the armed men were eventually repelled.

Ikenga said a Lexus and a highlander belonging to the robbers were recovered, adding that items recovered included one empty magazine, defaced bullet proof vest, charms and some incriminating items.



“Operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack. The incident happened at about 4pm in Umunebo junction, Ufuma.

The Commissioner of Police has Ordered a manhunt for the robbers

