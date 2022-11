Published:

Notable Nigerians gathered in Otukpo, Benue state to pay last tribute to Tunde Mark, son of ex-Senate President David Mark, as he was buried on Saturday

The remains of Tunde Mark was interred at the family home in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

Tunde, 51, died on October 21, 2022, in a London hospital after battling cancer for over a year.









