PDP Denies Arrest Of Rivers State Guber Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has debunked reports that its governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, Siminalayi Fubara, has been arrested by security officers.

The social media was awash with reports on Wednesday morning that Fubara was arrested today by officers of the Department of State Services and was being flown to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters in Abuja.

Fubara, who is a former Accountant General of the state, was recently declared wanted along with two others by the EFCC over alleged N117 billion fraud.

He had also been invited by the Code of Conduct Bureau to answer questions bordering on asset declaration. He had yet to honour the invitation.

But reacting to claims of Fubara’s arrest, the Chairman, Publicity and Communications Committee of the state PDP Campaign Council, Ogbonna Nwuke, said it was an unfounded rumour.

Nwuke said the report which, according to him, was lacking in substance was the handiwork of political jobbers and spin doctors aimed at misleading the public with falsehood.

The statement partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to claims that Sir Siminalayi Fubara has been picked up by security o

“It is baffling that some jobbers, spin doctors and never-do-wells are intent on misleading public opinion through the spread of bare-faced lies.

“What they have dropped on the social media are tissues of malicious lies. Note that the mass media is silent on a tale that obviously lacks facts and credibility.”

Continuing, it read, “For the avoidance of doubt, there is no truth in these worthless claims. They are lies cooked in hell and served by agents of darkness who have nothing to offer.

“It is on record that Sim has a judgment in his favour against the EFCC. That judgment has asked the anti-graft agencies to pay damages to the flagbearer of the PDP for maligning his image.

“There is no evidence that the court decision has been overturned. Besides, Sim is busy going about his normal business as a citizen and a gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State.

“No amount of falsehood will change the truth. The truth is that Sim is a free man, who is free under our laws as a noble Rivers son, a hard-nosed professional and a politician to participate in free and fair elections organised in this State.

“Rumour mongering has never won any election.





“We urge those who are behind these unfounded rumours to tell Rivers people what their preferred candidates will do instead of wasting the valuable time of Rivers people.”

