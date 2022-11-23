Pa Adebanjo , Supporters Storm Adamasingba Stadium As Obi Takes Campaign To Ibadan

Published:

94 year old leader of Pan Yoruba Group Pa Ayo Adebanjo was one of the several dignatories that attend the Ptesidential campaign of the Labour Party in Ibadan today

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were also at the campaign t

Supporters of the candidates were seen on the main road in the capital city waving banners and clad in the party’s customised shirts, caps, and other paraphernalia.

The security in and around Adamasingba stadium, the venue of the rally is also watertight as supporters of the party form a single queue outside the stadium before being screened into the main event area.

The mood was ecstatic, music played in the background as supporters await the arrival of the candidate and his running mate.

Some party chieftains and the candidates of the Labour Party from the Southwest were also at the venue.

