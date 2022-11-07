Obi Will No Longer Attend Debates Except Tinubu ,Atiku Attends...Campaign Organization

Published:

Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will not attend debates if his counterparts in other parties do not show up.

Okupe made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Monday

He added that Obi will no longer debate with surrogates or running mates and will back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

Recall that Obi; Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP; and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) were present at a Town Hall Meeting on Sunday.





Delta State Governor and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa represented Abubakar Atiku, while Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima were absent.

Obi at the meeting, tackled the Spokesperson, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Dino Melaye at the presidential town hall meeting organized by Arise TV on Sunday.





The drama started after Dino Melaye tagged an attendee of the meeting ‘Obi people.’

As one of the attendees stood up to question the presidential candidates, Dino was heard saying “Na wa o, Obi people.”





On hearing the words of Dino, Peter Obi snapped at the PDP official.

Obi said, “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people?”





But, Dino feigned ignorance but Peter Obi insisted that he will not condone such behavior.

