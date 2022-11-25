Nsukka Labourers' Politicisation Of Eha- Amufu Killings By Charly Onah

Published:





It is quite unfortunate and disheartening that in desperate bid to always paint Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a badlight ahead of the 2023 elections, the Nsukka labourers who are behind Bar. Chijioke Edeoga's crashing and legally-encumbered governorship project, have politicised and trivialised the recent killings in Eha Amufu by some marauding herdsmen.

In their concocted article under the pen name of George Enene Agbo titled "The Recurring Eha- Amufu Killings: Governor Ugwuanyi Playing The Ostrich, Not Doing Enough", the labourers could not spare any space to sympathise with the victims and their families or proffer solution to the menace, but rather heaped all inconceivable blames on their usual target- Governor Ugwuanyi, accusing him of being helpless and not doing much.

The said article is best described as part of the campaign of calumny against Governor Ugwuanyi which has been heightened since Edeoga lost PDP governorship ticket and joined the Nsukka labourers in desperate search for political relevance before and after 2023.

In the article, the writer expectedly went personal, childish, political and insane by insinuating and alleging that the killings has been on increase since Edeoga started contesting governorship election on Labour Party platform. How? What is the relationship or link between the herdsmen's killings in Eha - Amufu and Edeoga's governorship ambition? What a display of crass pettiness and recklessness.

The writer further accused Governor Ugwuanyi's government of treating the killer herdsmen with kid's glove without stating how or providing evidence to the effect.

So worrisome and suspicious is the fact that from the beginning to the end of the article, the writer was busy pouring invectives, blames and vituperations on Governor Ugwuanyi.

The writer did not for once call on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the President and Commander-in- Chief or heads of security agencies to tackle the herdsmen's menace. Is the writer saying or pretending that he is not aware that Governor Ugwuanyi as Chief Security Officer of the state has no absolute control of the security agencies in the state, whose structure is that of commander and control from the top to the bottom.

Notwithstanding, how can anyone who is a resident of Enugu State and sincere accuse Governor Ugwuanyi, who has done and still doing so much to support and provide logistics for security agents to work in the state of not doing enough or treating herdsmen with kid's gloves?

Why should Governor Ugwuanyi, who is a rare humanist and compassionate leader treat killer herdsmen in the state with levity when human lives are involved?

It is clear there is something these desperate Nsukka labourers know about the recent heightened insecurity in some parts of Enugu State that they are not telling the people of the state.

The way and manner they have been politicising the recent security hitches in some parts of Enugu state is quite suspicious and questionable.

They have even hired one rabble rouser on Facebook called Agbalanze Media to be mocking and blaming Gov. Ugwuanyi on the herdsmen's killings in Eha- Amufu. They have been peddling video of the survivors of the attack, scampering for safety as if that is not expected when there is sudden insecurity.

On the N10m released promptly by Governor Ugwuanyi to cater for the survivors of the attack in the community which the writer criticised in his article, can the hatchet writer and his sponsors- Nsukka labourers tell the world what is wrong with the gesture?

This is a gesture that has been commended by the leaders of the affected community which include Anglican Bishop of Eha Amufu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya and others who were in Government House to interface with Governor on the security breaches in the community.

Did the writer and his sponsors expect Governor Ugwuanyi to abandon the displaced survivors of the killings in the community? What an inhuman and wicked thought.

Governor Ugwuanyi's quick financial response to the survivors of the dastard killings is the best any responsible and caring leader can do in that circumstance. While some people have been killed, the displaced survivors need to be cater for immediately, while permanent and lasting solutions to menace are sought for.

It would be recalled that apart from the immediate financial support, Governor Ugwuanyi gave the security agencies in the state support and marching order to tackle the menace to avoid future occurrences. Did the writer and his paymasters expect Governor Ugwuanyi to carry gun and lead security agents to the affected community to fight the marauding herdsmen?

How can a right thinking person say or write that Governor Ugwuanyi is paying lips service to the menace of marauding herdsmen in Eha- Amufu? How? Of what benefit is it to Governor Ugwuanyi that herdsmen are killing people anywhere, talk less of a community in his own state?

Why should Governor Ugwuanyi punish the people of Eha Amufu community with herdsmen killing for supporting Bar. Edeoga, who is not a political threat to anybody not even in his Eha Amufu community?

How can the writer claim that the mammoth crowd of Eha Amufu community people that trooped out to receive Governor Ugwuanyi during his visit to the community in July this year are Internally displaced people of the community who were forced to gather and welcome the Governor?

These Nsukka labourers should know that there are limits to politics. They should know that security matters are not for public discussions.

They should not expect Governor Ugwuanyi and the security agencies to put their strategies and plans on how they are handling the herdsmen's menace in the Eha Amufu community in the public domain. That is not the international best practice and standard.

It would be recalled that It was these Nsukka labourers that fabricated and circulated that 100 UNN students were kidnapped at Ugwuogo-Nike at the peak of the recent security hitches in the area.

Till date, they are yet to produce or provide the names of the kidnapped UNN students and their whereabouts. These Nsukka labourers are known for peddling lies and instigating people against Governor Ugwuanyi since their preferred aspirants particularly, Bar. Edeoga lost the PDP governorship ticket. They and their activities should be closely monitored by security agents as they are capable of instigating insecurity in some parts of the state to run Governor Ugwuanyi and his government down for political reasons.

