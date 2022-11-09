Notorious Terrorist Arrested In Imo State

Published:

A notorious terrorist who goes by the name Gaius (One Man Squad) has been captured in Imo State.

He was arrested at Isieke Awomamma.

According to available information, Gaius was apprehended by the security arm of the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra [IPOB] on Sunday following intelligence report received from local residence pointing to the Gaius as having committed crimes under the guise of being a member of the security arm of the, IPOB, that is, the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“He was using IPOB as cover to do his personal runs in extortion and intimidations. Every Monday morning he commandeered vehicles and bikes to be burnt in compliance of sit at home. He tasked traders every market day at the popular Afor Isieke market to drop 1000 naira per stall as levy for IPOB upkeep. Once the ESN officials picked him up and took him away for some days for cautioning. He used to visit prominent people with his gang by midnight to demand for your personal guns and financial support “for the struggle”. Now cooling off at DSS office in Owerri

