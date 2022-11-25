Nigerian Woman Overwhelmed Seeing His Son Play For Canada At The World Cup

Published:

Dee, the mother of Canadian footballer, Sam Adekugbe, has shared a video of herself rejoicing as he makes his debut at the World Cup.





Mrs Adekugbe shared the video on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, when Canada clashed with Belgium in their opening match. The match ended 1-0 in Belgium’s favour.





In the video, which has been disabled on her Twitter timeline over copyright issues, the excited mum said, “My son is in the world Cup, my son is in the World Cup, yeah baby. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus. Halleluyah!”





