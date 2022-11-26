New Pictures Of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raises Concern On Social Media

Published:

Pictures of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo a Nigerian pastor and and lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly Abuja popularly known as COZA is raising dust on social media





However, the pastor shocks his followers as he is spotted looking different. Information has it that he has been suffering from stroke in the past seven months and just survived the sickness.





Nelson Hood reacted thus: "Pls let’s check on our Health pls, This Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo pics I just saw is so scary abeg. May he fully recover and live more years IJN. Omoooo guys abeg let’s update on our health pls. Omoooo God plssss"





Adebayo Boluwatife wrote: "Well, He was sick for a short period this year but he's back now fully. Still trying to regain his weight back, but he's fully healthy now. I am a coza worker. Nothing is wrong with him. He will be preaching on Sunday at Manchester."





MistaTee said, "Omo that Biodun Fatoyinbo photos has me more worried than usual... Ahn ahn something is definitely wrong with him. That can't be normal na. I hope they find a solution for him soonest please."





Sami Lee said, "I'm not sure the man in that viral picture is pastor Biodun fatoyinbo sha"









