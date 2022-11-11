Mob Lynched Alleged Okada Thief In Lagos

Published:

Commercial motorcyclists on Thursday lynched a yet-to-be-identified man for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle around Ara Junction, Agric Road, in the Egan area of Igando, Lagos.

It was learnt that a motorcyclist was heading for a destination when two suspected thieves ambushed him at an area close to the junction.

The suspects were said to have inflicted injuries on the victim, as they dispossessed him of his motorcycle.

The hoodlums were reportedly taking away the motorcycle when some passersby raised the alarm, which attracted the attention of other motorcyclists in the area.

The group gave the suspects a hot chase and caught up with them at Ara Junction, where they descended on them.

The angry motorcyclists were said to have subjected the suspects to jungle justice as one of them was burnt.

Reacting to the incident, the state police spokesperson, Hundeyin, said the corpse had been deposited in a morgue.

“By the time the police got to the scene, everybody had fled,” he added.

