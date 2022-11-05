Mob Disarms Soldier In Ogun State, Ak47 Rifle Stolen

Published:

A detachment of soldiers has been mobbed by some individuals said to be agitators around Oju-Ore area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday when the secessionists were on a procession around Ota.

Witnesses said the agitators had descended on a vehicle conveying some personnel of the Nigerian Army, disarming one of the soldiers.

The attackers allegedly got hold of a rifle belonging to the soldiers and made away with it.

Sources said the Army had immediately mobilized to Ota in order to arrest the situation.





Residents said there has been heavy presence of military men in the area which has caused panic among the people as many had scampered to safety.





Also, human and vehicular movements were affected for hours before calm was eventually restored.

Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Friday, adding that the command is still investigating the matter.





Oyeyemi said though no arrest has been made at the moment, those behind the incident would not go unpunished.

