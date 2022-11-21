Man Goes Berserk, Kills Mother-in-law, Worshipper In Lagos

Published:

A 38-year-old man, Jimoh Jogbo, stormed an undisclosed church in the Lekki area of Lagos and allegedly attacked his mother-in-law, resulting in her death.





Another worshipper, Jamiu Sakiru, 40, who attempted to raise the alarm, also had his life snuffed out by the suspect.





Preliminary investigation by the Police revealed that the suspect had carnal knowledge of his wife’s 14-year-old younger sister.





His mother-in-law was said to have refused to bow to entreaties by the suspect, insisting that the case would be reported to the Police for justice to prevail.





The attack on her was said to be an apparent bid to stop her from carrying out her threat.





The suspect’s wife, Modupe Bolaji, reported the matter to Policemen at Akodo division.





She said her husband left their apartment on Olodana street, Orofun Town, Ibeju Lekki and stormed the church at about 1 am, while they were preparing for a prayer section.





She gave the identity of her mother as Fatimo Muskilu,49.





She said: “He hit her with a hard object. He also attacked Jamiu, who saw him and attempted to shout. Jamiu died on the spot.”





The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on November 14, 2022.





According to him: “The 49-year-old woman was rushed to Akodo General Hospital where she was confirmed dead.





Policemen visited the scene of the incident from the Akodo division. There were marks of violence on the corpses which were deposited at the Epe General Hospital.





“The suspect has been arrested and will be transferred to the SCIID for further investigation.”





