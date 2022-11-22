Man Converts To Islam In Order To Marry A Lady After His Heart

Published:

A Nigerian man, Ossai, converted to Islam to marry his wife, May Haidar, because of the love he has for her.

The story was shared by a Hausa Instagram page, Arewa Fashion and Style on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The newlywed, who responded to a congratulatory comment under the post, said her father was initially skeptical about the conversion.

“I went to see my dad and told him about it, at first he was not happy cos he was skeptical about the convertion and scared if he would go back to his old religion. My dad finally accepted and we did an introduction 4th June and wedding preparations started, we were supposed to get married in October but he lost his mum so we shifted the date and Alhamdulillah it came to pass," she said.

In a post on her Instagram page, May Haidar, from Kaduna state, wrote;

"Alhamdulillah I get to share my life experiences with you ERKEGIM. I am grateful that we took the steps together amidst the trials, hurdles and difficulties of life ... I know the life ahead won't be all rosy, but with Allah we will be fine.... Thank you for sacrificing alot for me, I won't take it for granted.... The best part of my existence is with you, for you and by you,"

Ossai also shared photos from their wedding on November 17, 2022, and described May as the absolute love of his life.

"Congratulations to my lovely wife and I. She's the bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh. The absolute Love of my life" he wrote.

