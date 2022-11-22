Man Charged With Stealing ATM Card, Withdrawing N36m

Published:

A 47-year-old man, Olanrewaju Alonge, was on Monday brought before an Iyaganku magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for stealing an ATM card and withdrawing N36 million from the account of the card owner.

The prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that Alonge stole an ATM card belonging to Mr Babajide Owoeye and that between 2021 and September 13, 2022, he withdrew N36 million from Owoeye’s account.

The Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum and adjourned to December 19.





(NAN)

Share This