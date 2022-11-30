Malicious Publication: Ify Onyegbule Threatens To Sue Blogger

Published:

The newly appointed Director General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation Ify Onyegbule has issued an ultimatum to the publishers of an online platform to apologise to her over a malicious story published by the company

Ify through her attorney Liborous Oshoma Chambers has given the Publishers of Nairamatrics to correct the impression made through their publication where her picture was used on a story of fraud involving a society lady

Failure to remedy the act , Ms Onyegbule has threatened to Institute an action in court to clear her cherished reputation





