Lawyer Escapes As Gunmen Abduct Female Occupant Of His Car In Ogun

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked a legal practitioner, Sanni Boladale, and abducted a woman who was in the lawyer’s car in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at the gate of the lawyer’s house located at Soyoye in Abeokuta-North Local Government area of the state.

Sources said the kidnappers suddenly emerged from where they were hiding and pounced on the lawyer while he was about to enter his premises.

He, however, reportedly struggled with them and ran away while the woman identified as Hannah Opeyemi, who was still inside the car, was taken away by the hoodlums.

A resident said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Friday.

It was learnt that her whereabouts were unknown as of the time of this report.

It was gathered that the abductors were yet to reach the family of the victim.

Soyoye community, a suburb of Abeokuta, has become notorious as kidnappers have turned the area to their operational base.

Many residents of the area including a police officer, medical doctor and travelers have been abducted in the last one year.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He added that the command has launched a manhunt for the hoodlums in order to rescue the victim.

Share This