I'll Sack 30 Newly " Promoted " Osun Permanent Secretaries Within 24 Hours Of Resuming Office ..Adeleke

Following the appointment of 30 new permanent secretaries by Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, the state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has vowed to sack the appointed civil servants on Monday.

Governor Oyetola approved and installed 30 senior civil servants as permanent secretaries on Thursday while Adeleke is due to be inaugurated as the State Governor on Sunday, November 27.

In a quick reaction to the appointment, Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, threatened that any of the appointed civil servant that concedes to the appointment will be sacked by Monday.

The statement reads, “Any Coordinating Director who accept a permanent Secretary appointment from outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola will exit the service from November 28th, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned.

“The Governor-elect affirmed that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.





” We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing Governor out of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary"





