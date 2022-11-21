I Was Misled Into Abusing Tinubu In The Past...Femi Fani Kayode

Published:

The Director of New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that he was misled into attacking the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the past.





Fani-Kayode was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to APC in September 2021.





While in the PDP, he had a reputation for criticising Tinubu, sometimes very harshly.





In January 2020, he said the former Lagos governor was “far dumber” than he thought for calling on South West governors to hold private discussions with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN over Amotekun.





In an October 2020 article, he called Tinubu “Asiwaju of blood“.





Writing about Tinubu’s response to the Lekki Toll Gate shootings of October 20, 2020, Fani-Kayode noted, “You are heartless, you are cold-blooded, you are wicked, you lack empathy for the suffering and you are a sociopath. Your spell may work on others but it does not work on me.





“I see you for what you are: pure evil. You are the darkness that seeks the darkness. The monster that betrayed his own people and put a tyrant and blood-sucking demon in power just to further his own fading ambition and feed his psychotic obsession for power.”





However, in an article published this weekend, the former Minister of Aviation said that he attacked Tinubu in the past because of disinformation peddled about the APC flagbearer over the years.





He said that those like him who vilified Tinubu did so having “bought the lie that he was indeed involved in the drug business 30 years ago simply because of the salacious and false assertion and baseless allegation of seized “drug” funds.





“Sadly we only read the headlines and did not read the full story.





“We refused to look behind the veil, dig deep and do our own research but instead we relied on the research and misinformation of others.





“Simply put, we were fooled and unjustifiably blinded with rage.





“We accused Tinubu of being involved in the drug business simply because we were not fully aware of all the facts of the case and neither did we care to dig deep and find out.





“Thankfully we have now done that, we know better and we collectivity owe him an apology for assuming the worst and believing the lie.”

