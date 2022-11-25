Gunmen Kill Three Police Escorts Abduct Oil Company MD In Port Harcourt

Published:

Three policemen on escort duty were on Thursday shot dead

The police officers, who were in a Hilux vehicle, according to an eye witness, when their attackers opened fire.

The witness said the gunmen blocked the vehicle in which the top oil worker was, then rained bullets on the other one which conveyed the deceased police officers.

The assailants were said to have whisked their target away after gunning down his escorts.

The incident caused pandemonium along Rumuokoro axis of Port Harcourt as residents scampered for safety.

When contacted, spokesperson of the State police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying full-scale investigation had been launched.

“Yes, it is true that three policemen were killed. It is very unfortunate. They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects,” Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said.

