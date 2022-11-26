FRSC Boss Condemns Killing Of Two Officers By Motorist

Published:

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has decried the incessant knock down/ crushing of Patrol operatives as a result of the recklessness of some drivers who have continuously violated the legally prescribed speed limit. He stated this while bemoaning the death of 2 Operatives of the Corps as he pledged the resolve of the Corps to apprehend perpetrators of this deadly act and force them to face the wrath of the law.





Dauda Ali Biu stated this following the unfortunate crushing to death of 2 patrol operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps by a truck driver along Ikot-Ikpene - Aba route on Friday 25 November, 2022.





The crash occured as a result of excessive speed indulged by the driver of a DAF articulated truck while trying to dodge a pothole along the axis.





According to preliminary investigation , the fatal crash involved FRSC Patrol Vehicle and a white coloured truck. The road crash affected a total of 8 male adults, out of which 2 sustained severe injuries, 2 were killed while the remaining 4 passengers were rescued without any injuries.





The injured persons have been taken to Ikot Ekpene General hospital and the dead deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital respectively.





The Acting Corps Marshal, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the Staff who lost their lives in active service while assuring the public of the Corps' resilience and resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of such bad driving culture are forced to face the law; or desist from such act by complying with acceptable road safety regulations, as the Corps will not spare anyone engaged in this deadly act of recklessness on the road.









Bisi Kazeem fsi, amnipr

Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja

















