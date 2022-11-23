Footballer Jumps Off Building , Dies

Published:

A former Swiss international footballer, Karim Gazzetta, has died after he reportedly jumped from a building early on Monday morning (today).

Gazzetta, 27, according to Daily Mail UK was found lifeless outside of his home in Bosnia and Herzegovina in southeastern Europe.

Gazzetta an attacking midfielder, was playing for a local team in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zrinjski at the time. He was also named one of Swiss most-promising young players having been capped four times for the under-20 national team in 2015.

It was gathered that the deceased later in his career started to suffer injuries that kept him off the field most times, and lead to him being sold to Zrinjski. His last appearance was in a cup game on October 19th, after sustaining another injury.





A spokesman for the Swiss Football League said, “The Swiss Football League mourns the loss of former U20 international Karim Gazzetta, who tragically passed away in Bosnia.

“Most recently, at the age of 27, he was under contract with the Bosnian league leaders Zrinjski Mostar.

“The SFL expresses its deepest condolences to the entire family and loved ones, especially his younger brother Luca, who made three appearances in the Challenge League for Servette FC in the 2017/18 season and is currently playing in the Promotion League for Stade Nyonnais.”





The Bosian police have said that investigations are ongoing.

