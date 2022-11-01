First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amaechi Dies At 93

Published:

Nigeria’s first Aviation Minister and prominent member of the Zikist Movement, Mbazulike Amaechi is dead.





He died this morning in his home town of Ukpor in Anambra State, aged 93.

The statesman who was popularly known as The Boy Is Good, recently led a delegation of prominent Igbo leaders to Aso Rock where he made a case for the detained leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi KANU's release.





Mbazulike Amaechi was reported dead the earlier hour of 1st of November 2022 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, Anambra State.





Born on 16th June 1929, the Nigerian elder statesman who served as the first Minister of Aviation during the First Republic in Nigeria.





He was among the few Nigerian involved in the Zikist Movement. After the ban of the movement, he became the Secretary General of NCNC Youth, a youth wing of NCNC.

