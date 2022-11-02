Amorous Affair: Ex Bauchi Commissioner Arrested For Allegedly Killing Best Friend

Published:

Mohammed Damina, a former Commissioner of Information in Bauchi State, have been arrested by the police in the state for allegedly killing his friend while trying to woo his daughter.





The 68-year-old traditional title holder of Galadiman Dass k#lled his bestie and neighbour, Adamu Babanta, 67, in fatal motor accident on Sunday evening, October 30, at Yelwan Lebra area of the state.





It was gathered that trouble started when Babanta caught Damina with his 18-year-old daughter, Khadija, on that fateful evening.





Narrating the incident to journalists, Khadija, a senior secondary school student, said that the ex-commissioner got her number from her friend and had been asking her out on several occasions but she declined.





“Yesterday (Sunday) evening, Galadima called me while I was in the shop and asked me to meet him around the Yelwan Tundu market. So, I informed my father, his friend about it and he asked me to go.





I was in a Keke while my father took a bike, when we got there he asked me to enter his car. I said he should wait, then my father came out to confront him. They were dragging his car, he wanted to escape with me, then I came out of the vehicle. He drove roughly with my dad’s hands in his car, trying to turn off the engine. From there he h#t him on a pole and he died,” she said.





Confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, said: “Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Share This