Enugu 2023 And Nsukka Labour Party Merchants Of Lies By Celestine Agbagu

It is often said that leopard hardy change its colour. This aptly captured the character called Bar. Chijioke Edeoga and his recruited Nsukka merchants of lies and social media bandits, masquerading as Labour party leaders and members.

These merchants of lies and falsehoods led by Edeoga himself are made of Nsukka failed mainstream journalists and politicians that have achieved nothing and done nothing for the benefits of Nsukka people.

They only remember and mouth Nsukka interest or agenda, when it suits their political interests or affects their families. They never believed in Nsukka interest and have never altruistically worked for it for the genuine benefits of Nsukka people.

They cannot point at anything beneficial or tangible they brought or attracted to the people of Nsukka. They are bunch of sadists, narcissists, gluttons, conspirators, traitors, dealers and deceivers, who are desperate to hold unto the political future of Nsukka people for their usual self interest and aggrandisement.

While one of them a failed journalist is currently living in a block industry in Nsukka after being chased away from Abuja empty-handed by his wife for failing to live up to expectations, the other one is also a failed journalist, a drunkard and chain smoker who couldn't pay his bill as a journalist until he was secured a federal job in Abuja at old age. They are all urban guerillas and social media amplifiers and manipulators with no political value or influence in their respective communities and constituencies.

Having failed woefully in the mainstream journalism practice and have been living from hand to mouth, they were recruited by Edeoga and his co-travellers in Nsukka Labour Party to work as social media e-rats immediately Edeoga lost the PDP primaries and jumped into Nsukka Labour Party.

At their ages and with all their audio claim of achievements, professionalism and capacity, they are nothing but serial failures and mere social media hirelings of Bar. Edeoga ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Enugu. They and Edeoga are behind the fabrications and concoctions of all sorts of fake social media stories and articles against Governor Ugwuanyi, Mr. Peter Mbah, PDP candidates and leaders. That was what Bar. Edeoga did against Mr. Peter Mbah before the PDP primaries, thinking that such cheap social media blackmail will secure him victory.

It could be observed that on daily basis, using different Psuedos, monikers and fake social media accounts, Edeoga and his social media cohorts fabricate, regurgitate and recycle fake news against Enugu PDP Chairman, Mr. Augustine Nnamani, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mr. Peter Mbah, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and anyone that matters in Enugu PDP.

They are not engaging anybody or any group in the state. They are not campaigning for votes across the state. They have personal envy and jealousy against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mr. Peter Mbah. They are hellbent on doing anything to discredit them.

Is it not worrisome to them and Ndi Enugu that Edeoga has concentrated his few political movements and activities in Nsukka axis, forgetting that there are 17 local governments and 260 wards in Enugu state.

While Mbah has been busy traversing the length and breadth of the state engaging and consulting with the people, Edeoga and his allies have been busy scripting fake stories and articles with fake names on social media against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mr. Peter Mbah.

Even as Edeoga and his social media pawns are busy concocting and fabricating falsehoods and lies against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mr. Peter Mbah, Edeoga is yet to present his manifesto to Ndi Enugu. He has no direction or plans for the state. All Edeoga and his people have in terms of campaign messages and strategies are social media mudslinging, blackmails, rantings, misyarnings and grammatical gyrations against Governor Ugwuanyi and Mbah.

They have become so shameless and desperate to the extent that they use their WhatsApp numbers to peddle falsehood and propaganda against Governor Ugwuanyi, Mbah and other PDP candidates with impunity on different social media platforms. What a desperation and act of condescension.

They have lost sense of reasoning and humanity completely. They have made and reduced themselves to mere social media pawns and marionettes. Nobody takes them serious and will ever take them serious again. They have shown their true colours.

They have become a dent and stigma to the great people of Nsukka that are not known for this kind of desperation and campaign of calumny, not even to their known enemies. Majority of Nsukka people are not happy and in support of Edeoga and his desperate co-travellers for bringing shame unto them.

The question on the lips of Ndi Enugu is who did this to these Nsukka Labour Party social media e-rats led by Edeoga himself? What is giving them the impression or hope that all their social media gragra will translate to election victory for Edeoga even in Nsukka? How do they think that Edeoga will even win in his local government, when the centre of his political mischief and vendetta mission is within few families and people in Nsukka?

Unfortunately, those of them who hurriedly misled and railroaded Edeoga into Nsukka Labour Party, after losing the PDP governorship primaries have since abandoned him. They have niether campaigned for him openly nor supported him financially. They have seen that Edeoga is an ingrate and a man that bites the finger that fed him.

They have seen in Edeoga, a dog that bites his owner. They have seen in Edeoga a vindictive and quarrelsome man that cannot be handed over political power.

What is remaining of Edeoga as the election draws nearer are his few frustrated social media renegades that have even secretly begged to be accepted, integrated and forgiven by Governor Ugwuanyi and Mbah, but were turned down.

So, they have no option than to hang unto Edeoga and drown with him in 2023. They are just holding unto the last straw with their rantings and fabrications on social media platforms. They will be finally drowned with their deceivers and paymasters after the PDP victory in Enugu 2023 elections, that is certain.

