Two controversial figures Dino Melaye and Femi Fani Kayode have been seen embracing each other in public

Both are spokespersons of the Presidential candidates of the PDP and APC

They've been on each others throats in the past few weeks throwing all manner of insults at themselves

But on Monday they were seen hugging and laughing at an event in Ilorin organized by former Senate President Bukola Saraki

