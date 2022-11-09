Contempt: We’ve Appealed Court Verdict Ordering My Arrest... EFCC Chairman Bawa

Published:

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says he has appealed against the verdict ordering his remand.

Bawa said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja.

“We have appealed against it already so we will allow the natural course of the law to take its effect,” he said.

It had been reported how an Abuja high court ordered the remand of the EFCC boss over the failure of the anti-graft agency to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Chizoba Oji, the presiding judge, ordered the inspector-general of police (IGP) to ensure that Bawa is committed to prison for disobedience.

The judge gave the order in the motion on notice filed by Adeniyi Ojuawo, air vice marshal (now retired), against the federal government.

The judge held that Bawa is in contempt of the order of the court after the commission failed to return to a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to Ojuawo.

“Having continued willfully in disobedience to the order of this court, he should be committed to prison at Kuje Correctional Centre for his disobedience, and continued disobedience of the said order of court made on November 21st, 2018, until he purges himself of the contempt,” the judge said.

BACKGROUND

The EFCC had arraigned Ojuawo on a two-count charge before Muawiyah Baba Idris, judge of the FCT, in Nyanya in 2016.

He was charged with receiving gratification from Hima Aboubakar of Societe D’Equipment Internationaux Nigeria Limited totalling N40 million and a Range Rover Sport (supercharged) valued at N29.250 million.

However, the judge discharged and acquitted Ojuawo on November 21, 2018, on the grounds that the prosecution had not made its case.

The judge then ordered the EFCC to return the money and the car to him.

